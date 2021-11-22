Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $6.32, $4.92, $13.96 and $45.75.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $7.20, $119.16, $4.92, $34.91, $45.75, $18.11, $24.72, $62.56, $5.22, $6.32 and $13.96. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

