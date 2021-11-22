Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

INLX opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

