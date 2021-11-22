Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $648.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

