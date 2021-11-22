Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2274457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.