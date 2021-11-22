Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2274457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.