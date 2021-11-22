Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.30

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.30 ($17.39) and last traded at €15.02 ($17.07), with a volume of 35095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.16 ($17.23).

Several analysts have issued reports on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $985.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.92.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

