Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.88. 83,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 40,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

