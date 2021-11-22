Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

NYSE TRGP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.