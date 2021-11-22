Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $4,276,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $250.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

