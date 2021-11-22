Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at $30,831,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

