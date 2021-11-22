TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $100,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,526. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

