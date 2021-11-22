TE-FOOD (TONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.02 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $33.02 million and $475,618.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

