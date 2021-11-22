Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TTNDY opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.