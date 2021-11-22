Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.19

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 15273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

