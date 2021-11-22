Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$173,373.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$173,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$520,119.

TECK.A stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$21.30 and a 52 week high of C$42.50. The stock has a market cap of C$19.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.57.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

