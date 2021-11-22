Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,661,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.89. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.