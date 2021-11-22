TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $786.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.20 million and the highest is $793.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

