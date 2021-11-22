Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.26.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

