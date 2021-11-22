Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.59.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.45. 137,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $116.89 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.