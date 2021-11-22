Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Down 1.1%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.21 ($3.65) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.65). 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.25 ($3.69).

The company has a market capitalization of $879.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.28.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

