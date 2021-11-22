Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,988,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 4,261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,511.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

