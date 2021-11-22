TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.