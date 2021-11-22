Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCEHY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $606.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

