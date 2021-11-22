Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,677 shares of company stock worth $7,293,984. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.