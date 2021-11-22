TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,105.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $192,105.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00078540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,444,708 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

