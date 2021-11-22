Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $471,501.81 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $471,501.81 and approximately $76.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,223.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.05 or 0.00985698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00272411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

