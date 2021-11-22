Tetra Tech, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tetra Tech in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $189.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $190.51.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

