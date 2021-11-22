TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.08

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.08 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 1528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.83.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

