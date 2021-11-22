The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Andersons worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.