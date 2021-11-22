The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 295,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,762,130 shares.The stock last traded at $58.35 and had previously closed at $59.00.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

