The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Children’s Place worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 486.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

