The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

EL stock opened at $352.85 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

