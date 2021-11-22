The Force Protocol Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.00228546 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

