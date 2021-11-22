The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VRAR opened at $16.14 on Monday. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

