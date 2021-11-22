The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €31.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

