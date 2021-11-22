The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) to Buy

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHKGF stock remained flat at $$5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
About CK Asset
