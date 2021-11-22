The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) to Buy

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHKGF stock remained flat at $$5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

