The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.