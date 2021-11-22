The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $408.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $410.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

