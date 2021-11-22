The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.26.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

