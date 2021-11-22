The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $848.33 Million

Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $848.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $187.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

