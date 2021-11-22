The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

