The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

