The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

