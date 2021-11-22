The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 71.1% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $2.60 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00008428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 71.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

