The Transfer Token Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.11 or 0.00017678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $654,123.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00107386 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

