THEKEY Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $144,462.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

