Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 2,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

