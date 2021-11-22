Thomas A. Dattilo Purchases 40,000 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 969,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.18. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth $12,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

