THORChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.39 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.42 or 0.00018427 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $79.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

