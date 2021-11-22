Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $24,756.75 and approximately $202,088.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00369666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

