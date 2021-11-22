Thorstarter Reaches Market Cap of $35.82 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $35.82 million and $12.83 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

